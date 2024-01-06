Celebrated media personality Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi performed a couple's dance at their wedding

The pair reportedly exchanged vows at a no-phone but elegant private ceremony on Friday, January 5

Fans and online users have flooded social media with compliments after the dance video of the duo popped up

Ghanaian media star Berla Mundi, born Berlinda Addardey, and her significant other David Tabi took over the floor at their wedding to show off their dance moves

The Media General presenter and her sweetheart tied the knot in a private ceremony on Friday, January 5.

Berla Mundi and her husband dance at their wedding. Photo credit: ameyawtv.

Source: Instagram

The internet has been inundated with congratulations and goodwill messages for the award-winning television star following her marriage.

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's wedding

"Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year, 2024. Congratulations, my Teshie Beyonce - Queen B! Bless your union. Signed - Flower Boy Gio," her colleague at TV3, Giovani Caleb, posted on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a video, Berla Mundi and her partner thrill guests with dance moves at their wedding.

Watch the video below:

Peeps shower Berla Mundi and her husband with compliments

Many who thronged the comments area were happy for the couple.

Adwoa_amoateng said:

Berla, so happy for her...this is beautiful. She deserves it...these DM things .

Ewuradwoa.amankwaa_odum commented:

He makes all things beautiful in his time, ampa.

Peacewandando posted:

God bless their union.

Louisaamoakoatta said:

Beautiful .

Afua_benyinwa_sey commented:

She deserves all the happiness .

Adjoa_koomson reacted:

Berla Tabi.

Mimi_efua gushed:

Aww..so beautiful. I pray for connectivity wherever you may find yourself..love is indeed the most beautiful thing on this planet …mostly when u find the right partner, no stress, no pain. Congratulations, @berlamundi.

Directoroj mentioned:

First wedding, I see the audience not holding phones.

Maame_serwaa_nie posted:

So beautiful. Congratulations to them. God bless the union❤️.

Berla Mundi's Wedding: David Tabi sets new record as he rocks pricey white Tuxedo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that TV3 presenter Berla Mundi and David Tabi trended on social media following their plush wedding.

Berla Mundi made a beautiful bride by wearing a custom lace gown for her wedding ceremony.

Her husband, Ghanaian business executive David Tabi, looked dapper in a white tuxedo while smiling throughout the wedding ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh