Award-winning American artiste Ludacris was spotted in Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's studio jamming to his songs

Ludacris was excited to be there and looked comfortable and entertained by Sarkodie's "Country Side" track, which featured Black Sherif

Sarknatives have drooled over the vids as they hailed their star for always hosting and linking up with the biggest names in the entertainment industry globally

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning American rapper Ludacris was spotted jamming in Sarkodie's studio with some friends and Sark's team.

The video, which has trended across social media, features the American star who was nodding his head and feeling Sarkodie's beat on the "Country Side" track, which featured Black Sherif.

Ludacris' linkup with Sarkodie has wowed his fans who bragged under the posts that they are not too surprised, since their star, "King Sark", is an internationally recognised act.

American rapper Ludacris jams to Sarkodie's tracks in his studio in Ghana Photo source: @ludacris @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Ludacris danced to Sarkodie's beat throughout the video and affirmed the global star's talent and dedication to rap music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some fans have hinted at a possible project, with some talking about a possible feature with the American star.

Watch Sarkodie and Ludacris' video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie and Ludacris' video

designed_by_denora commented:

Sark taught Luda the head nod dance

Jcemusic commented:

Obidi Hova❤️

be.LIke.mahaenstevoo commented:

❤️❤️❤️Sarkkkkkk

bra_kofi commented:

Everyone is getting on the African wave. Hoping for a massive song out there. Things, we definitely want to see ❤️❤️❤️

Sarkodie reveals he has over 800 record songs which he is yet to release for Ghanaians to enjoy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Sarkodie, in an interview with YFM's Kojo Manuel, revealed that he has over 800 unreleased records. His statement stunned the presenter and listeners as they were amazed that Sarkodie had so many tunes in his catalogue.

Fans of the award-winning rapper begged him on social media to release the songs and expressed confusion at why Sarkodie was hoarding so many songs. His loyal fans also bragged about the rapper's talent and ability to shake the Ghanaian music industry with his songs anytime he pleased.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh