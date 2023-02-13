Black Stars midfielder Christian Atsu has been declared dead almost two weeks after being caught in an earthquake in Turkey

The winger's remains were found and retrieved from under the rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Atsu's agent, Nana Sechere, confirmed the retrieval of the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player in a tweet

Ghana and Hatayspor midfielder Christian Atsu has been found dead days after going missing following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

Atsu's lifeless body was reportedly found retrieved in the rubble almost two weeks after the earthquake.

Christian Atsu has been found dead

Source: Getty Images

A tweet by Nana Sechere, Atsu's Ghanaian agent who travelled to Turkey, indicated that Atsu was found on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Sechere sent his condolences toAtsu's family and his loved ones while also thanking all the people who prayed for the player.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning

My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support, his tweet read.

See the tweet below:

Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay where Atsu currently lives and plays for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

He had played and scored the winner for Hatayspor a few hours before the earthquake struck.

See his goal below:

