She detailed that she was not influenced into attending church but decided to find a new family since she did not feel like she already had one

She shared that she is growing, maturing and changing, which is why she has removed all inappropriate and revealing photos from her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress, model and entrepreneur Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, has said she has changed from her old ways and decided to refrain from sharing revealing photos of herself on social media.

During an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the model said she decided to turn on a new leaf after realising she needed a family she could count on.

Shugatiti said that for three consecutive Sundays, she has never missed church service at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) which is located around her residence at West Trassaco.

Shugatiti shares her church experience

Shugatiti, who had earlier trended for wearing a white outfit to church, shared that on her first day at church, she was noticed by a church member who initially doubted that she was the one. However, she felt loved and welcomed at the church.

"When I reached the church, one guy saw me and when he saw my necklace, he asked, 'Are you the one?'. He was surprised when I said I was the one. He gave me a hug after church and took some photos with me," Shugatiti said.

Watch the video of Shugatiti's interview below

Shugatiti unveils restaurant (POT OF SHUGA)

Shugatiti has worked hard and earned herself a spot as a business owner. She unveiled her new restaurant at Osu in 2022 and got her fans excited.

The curvaceous model and actress stunned in a beautiful outfit during her eatery's unveiling, making her fans excited about her new achievement.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Shugatiti's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Shugatiti's interview and applauded her for her latest achievement.

0tismadaline commented:

I just don't know why, but l like her naturally. I'm glad she is changing bit by bit.

Morris Baffoe commented:

Am very happy for you, my sister. Listening to you tells me where your attitude started from. God bless you.

Abdul Wadud wrote:

You are judged by how you portray yourself... so yeah, we believed you would have done it.

Shugatiti sues pastor for defamation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Shugatiti had filed a lawsuit against well-known prophet Frank Gogo for defamation.

In an interview, the prophet claimed that Shugatiti was a marine spirit that had been sent to earth to possess and corrupt people.

He asserted that Shugatiti, who operates a restaurant, could sway her clientele spiritually.

Source: YEN.com.gh