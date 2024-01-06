Berla Mundi's handsome David Tabi has joined the list of stylish Ghanaian men married to media personalities in Ghana

The adorable couple looked perfect together in beautiful ensembles for their luxurious wedding ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple after a video of their private wedding was shared online

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi and David Tabi are still trending with their plush wedding on all social media platforms.

Berla Mundi made a beautiful bride by wearing a custom lace gown for her star-studded wedding ceremony.

Berla Mundi and David Tabi look stunning together. Photo credit: @famebugs

The former Miss Malaika contestant looked radiant in a classy ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup that made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Ghanaian business executive David Tabi looked dapper in a white tuxedo while smiling throughout the wedding ceremony.

David Tabi looked dashing as he maintained his well-groomed beard and a signature haircut on his big day.

Watch the wedding video below;

See photo of Berla Mundi's plush wedding decorations

Berla Mundi and David Tabi opted for a simple yet classy wedding decoration for their private event.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's lovely wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Samzymira stated:

I am so happy for her! She deserves nothing but joy, and I pray her home never lacks that.

5gods_ stated:

No phones allowed, but Ghana ni Eii

official_elisheba stated:

Hw3 ni f3

Dayleacoly stated:

The question is, did you know about this boyfriend or

yourstruly_imma stated:

Yaw Tabi Berla got a good one

rita_apaloo stated:

Private mpo nie...

sika_mp3_roff stated:

So happy for her❤️

efua__xx stated:

Gods time❤️

dc_juvenile stated:

Herh, Ghana no phone allowed, but someone got a wedding video. Wow, land of possibilities

ericato2 stated:

Why is ‘no phones allowed’? What’s she trying to hide? Lol

thesandrabentil stated:

Awwww, I’m so happy for her

onlyurss2 stated:

@berlamundi so very happy for you ❤️❤️ u deserve all the happiness and more God bless your home and Congratulations

