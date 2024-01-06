Former first lady Lordina Mahama has been spotted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in Ghana's Northern Region

Former first lady Lordina Mahama has arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Chef Faila began her journey to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher's 119-hour and 54-minute record. She has cooked for over 120 hours.

Lordina Mahama supports Chef Faila Abdul Razak's GWR attempt. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Lordina Mahama adds to the names of Ghanaians who have appeared at the cook-a-thon venue to uplift Chef Faila's spirit.

The chef could not contain her emotions when the former first lady entered the cook-a-thon kitchen.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Chef Faila's emotional breakdown

Reactions followed a post by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, where peeps gushed over the rare moment between Lordina Mahama and Chef Faila.

Fizzysempire commented:

This is so beautiful .

Ato_boateng reacted:

This is beautiful.

Thatcute_strongman said:

Beautiful❤️.

Toniarmando2 commented:

Northern Ghan love and vibes. I am so excited to see the event marketing the Northern Region. The love and support for Faila...is very DEEP.

Adwoabless24 reacted:

Awwwwwwn .

Dazzlyn_glow mentioned:

Now, that's what we do in Ghana.

Landa_bae posted:

Awwww, God bless u, mummy ❤️.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak cries as chief of staff supports her cook-a-thon attempt

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was overwhelmed with emotions when the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare showed up at her cook-a-thon to support her.

The culinary artist is attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the most prolonged cooking by an individual, a feat held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 54 minutes.

She has done over 119 hours, surpassing Nigerian Hilda Baci's 93-hour and 11-minute record. Chef Failatu reportedly plans to do over 200 hours due to reports that a Ugandan chef had also completed a 144-hour cook-a-thon attempt.

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at cook-a-thon venue

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

