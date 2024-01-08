Freezy Macbones shared a snippet of Sarkodie's upcoming Otan music video, and in the short footage, he spared with the rapper in the boxing ring

The boxer and the musician faced each other, with Sarkodie rocking a boxing outfit and a mean look on his face

The snippet excited many Ghanaians who anticipated the music video for the hit song, which has been making waves all over the country

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has given his fans a glimpse of his upcoming music video for his hit song Otan, featuring boxer Freezy Macbones.

The boxer shared a short clip of the video on his TikTok page on Monday, showing him and the rapper sparring in the ring. Sarkodie wore a boxing outfit and a mean look on his face, while Freezy Macbones showed off his skills and agility.

The video, which was captioned “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a fight”, received thousands of views and comments from excited fans. Many Ghanaians praised Sarkodie for his creativity and versatility and expressed their eagerness to watch the full video.

Otan, which means “hatred” in Twi, is a song that talks about overcoming challenges and haters. The song has been making waves all over the country since its release in 2023 and has been hailed as one of Sarkodie’s recent best songs.

Alphonso Davies sings Sarkodie's tune

In another story, Alphonso Davies, in a video, sang Sarkodie's hit record Adonai word for word.

The way the football star sang the song, which is predominately in Twi, amazed many Ghanaians who praised him.

Others joked that the footballer has to be offered a Ghanaian national identity card to officially make him Ghanaian.

