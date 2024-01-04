Alphonso Davies, in a video, sang Sarkodie's hit record Adonai word for word

The way the football star sang the song, which was predominately in Twi, amazed many Ghanaians, who praised him

Others joked that the footballer has to be offered a Ghanaian national identity card to officially make him Ghanaian

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has shown his love for Ghanaian music as he sang Sarkodie’s hit song Adonai word for word in a video that has gone viral on social media. The Canadian footballer, who has Ghanaian roots, impressed many Ghanaians with his flawless rendition of the song, which was predominantly in Twi.

Bayern Munich Full Back Alphonso Davies Sings Sarkodie's Adonai Photo Source: mr.underscot

The video showed him in his room, playing and singing along to Adonai, which featured the late singer Castro. Davies displayed his love and appreciation of the song as he sang every line and chorus with ease and joy. He also added some dance moves and expressions as he enjoyed the music.

The video has received a lot of positive comments from Ghanaians, who praised Davies for his talent and connection to his Ghanaian heritage.

Others joked that Davies deserved to be offered a Ghanaian national identity card to officially make him a Ghanaian citizen. Some also suggested that he should visit Ghana more often.

Davies, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana, moved to Canada with his parents when he was five years old. He started playing football at a young age and rose to fame as a professional player. He currently plays as a left-back for Bayern Munich, one of the top clubs in Europe, and has won several trophies and awards with them.

Abraham Attah raps in video

In another story, Abraham Attah, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, rapped British rapper J Hus' It's Crazy.

The actor had a broad smile and a look of excitement on his face as he accurately performed the tune.

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actor praised him for his accurate rendition of the tune.

