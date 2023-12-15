A video of a Catholic priest singing Sarkodie's latest hit single has left many people in awe

The priest sang the lyrics of the Otan song with so much passion to the delight of his followers

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the rapper for releasing such a song

A Catholic priest in Nigeria brought happiness to ardent fans of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie after a video of him singing the Otan song went viral on social media.

The handsome priest, dressed in a black clerical shirt and collar, was spotted in a TikTok video singing the mid-tempo tune with passion.

A Catholic priest sings Sarkodie's Otan song Photo credit: @fr_james_a/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if he prepared to thrill his followers, the Catholic priest was enveloped in emotions as he sang the lyrics word and word.

The video, which was captioned "With God we keep winning," had raked in over 52,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below

Netizens commend the Catholic priest

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Sarkodie for releasing a song that talks about hatred and the relevance of God's protection.

preciousemmanuel410 stated:

Sarkodie don break record ooo, Grammy Award is awaiting for you my brother, love you from Nigeria.

Chief reacted:

A good Nigerian Artist Sark we are proud of u

ofosu1989 replied:

That is a good quality song from sark ! It mustn’t always about money and girls . His hits song , Adonai , is similar to this

Wel Beck stated:

Obidi is preaching. Landlord for a reason

Nana’s kloset added:

Wow Catholic’s are proud of you,,,,am from Ghana we love u

Catholic priest sings Spyro's song in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Catholic priest caused a stir after a video of him singing an afrobeat tune while preaching in the church went viral.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the reverend father singing Spyro's hit track, Who Is Your Guy, to his congregants.

The church members backed him up to sing the hit track in one accord.

He was preaching on companionship at a wedding ceremony and decided to use the song to paint a mental picture of what he was talking about.

