Shatta Wale, in a TikTok video, supported fellow musician Fancy Gadam by dancing to his latest song If

The dancehall icon seemed super excited as he enjoyed the tune, wearing a broad smile on his face

He raved about how good the song was in the caption of the video, earning praise from many Ghanaians

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has shown his support for fellow musician Fancy Gadam by dancing to his latest song If in a TikTok video.

Shatta Wale supports Fancy Gadam Photo Source: shattawaleking

Source: TikTok

The video, which was posted on Shatta Wale’s TikTok account, showed the dancehall star grooving to the catchy tune, wearing a broad smile on his face. He looked super excited as he enjoyed the song, which is a love-themed track with a blend of afrobeat and highlife.

Shatta Wale also raved about how good the song was in the caption of the video, writing:

"Fancy this your song deh kiiiiii miiiiii," adding several emojis to show how impressed he was.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with thousands of views and comments from fans. Many Ghanaians praised Shatta Wale for pushing a fellow artiste and fostering unity in the industry. They also commended Fancy Gadam for his talent and creativity. Some folks encouraged Shatta to be doing stuff like this to enable the industry to grow.

Shatta Wale earns praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Teelawrote:

i swear that's the best song fancy gadam has ever made that's my opinion # Northern Ghana

olamidebaddo commented:

shatta wale we are waiting for your song with fancy gadam to come out please

Magnet reacted:

Thanks so much we appreciate your support you’re the real goat

