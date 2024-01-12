DKB, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, visited a supermarket and was stunned by the number of products endorsed by Nana Ama McBrown

The comedian made a video and playfully asked McBrown how many products she had endorsed

The actress has worked with several brands across the nation and is one of the actresses with the most brand deals.

Ghanaian comedian DKB recently visited a supermarket and was astonished by the number of products endorsed by actress Nana Ama McBrown.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, DKB showed his followers how McBrown's face was on Santex and other products in the supermarket and was stunned. The actress has worked with big brands such as Hisense, Amanela, Tasty Tom, Duffy's, and many more.

He jokingly asked McBrown how many products she had endorsed and if she had room for more. He also praised her for being hardworking and called her "the endorsement queen."

McBrown is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Ghana, having starred in numerous movies and TV shows. She has become an icon in the entertainment industry, which makes her a sought-after ambassador for many products and services. She's one of the Ghanaian actresses with arguably the most brand deals.

Ghanaian praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

meekmillwright said:

Nana is for the street...nothing can stop her..

sabalithemodel wrote:

She’s so unique I want to be the best version of her

Kwamebaako said:

She dey every product top! she dey force moom

habs_ventures wrote:

Queen of Gh be @iamamamcbrown. She has done really well in life

kofia_panda reacted

Make she endorse kiss too

McBrown plays football

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rocked a football outfit and looked like a professional player as she held onto a soccer ball.

The actress looked dapper in the attire, which consisted of a shirt, tight shots and a pair of long boots.

The happy actress kicked the football in excitement and shared the footage on her TikTok page.

