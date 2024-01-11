Actor, Big Akwes and his Germany-based Ghanaian girlfriend reportedly tied the know sometime last year

Less than a year into the marriage, rumours have popped up online suggesting that the couple's relationship is failing

The actor's wife has addressed these rumours in a new video demanding her detractors leave her alone

Less than a year ago, Big Akwes and his Germany-based Ghanaian girlfriend tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The recent marriage of the controversial Kumawood actor and TV pundit is rumoured to be under siege.

The actor's wife, Freda has shared a new video to quiet the news about her marriage spreading fast through the grapevine.

Big Akwes's wife jabs detractors spreading false rumours about her marriage

Details about Big Akwes and his wife's issues are currently scanty. For many of the detractors, the TikTok activity of the new bride seems to give them hints about the couple's relationship troubles.

According to the wife, Freda, the choice of songs for her TikTok videos has nothing to do with her marriage.

In a new video shared by Freda to quiet the rumours about her marriage, she established that she and her husband were happy in their marriage.

The newly married woman implored both friends and online fans of the actor to desist from asking her questions and sharing comments that suggest that her marriage is in danger.

Netizens react to the video of Big Akwes's wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the latest warning served by Big Akwes's wife.

daddyjoe_18 said:

Ye hw3 mo wc media no so dinnn

watulookin4_ wrote:

Ma’am no one wants him but you .. relax

kyjuan504 added:

Enye desperation aa akoa wei a napampam s3 akpapo wei nso wo Yere. Ka wa no tum wo ho na wonye obiaa

Reggie Zippy tussles with his ex-wife over their kids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UK-based Ghanaian hiplife star, Reggie Zippy had called his ex-wife out online.

The musician posted a video accusing his ex-wife of cutting his kids away from him after their divorce.

