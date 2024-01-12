Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rocked a football outfit and looked like a professional player as she held onto a soccer ball

The actress looked dapper in the attire, which consisted of a shirt, tight shots and a pair of long boots

The happy actress kicked the football in excitement and shared the footage on her TikTok page

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has impressed her fans with her football skills in a new video she shared on her TikTok page.

The video showed McBrown rocking a football outfit and holding a soccer ball as she posed for the camera. The actress looked dapper in the attire, which consisted of a shirt, tight shorts and a pair of long boots.

The video then switches to a scene where McBrown wears a Ghana flag-coloured skirt and kicks the ball with her feet, showing off her impressive skills.

The TikTok video has received over 10,000 views and thousands of likes and comments from her fans and followers. Many of them praised McBrown for her talent and versatility, as she is known primarily for her acting and TV-hosting skills.

Some of them also joked that McBrown should be considered for a place within the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Debby Great wrote:

I always want to take after u in braveness, hardwork, excitement and all ur positive side. Where are all the proud Saturday-borns?

Ruddest bhades commented:

You are too much mummy keep shining and forget everybody.

Kwabena yesu wrote:

Nana even kick good ball pass Gideon Mensah

@Nessa_1 commented:

Nana is just too muchAwwwwnnn.

EPL hypes Kudus ahead of AFCON

In another story, the English Premier League, in a TikTok video, showed their support for Mohammed Kudus and shared a compilation clip of his league goals.

They hyped the young footballer ahead of the 2023 AFCON, stating that the midfielder was ready to take the competition by storm.

In the comments section of the clip, Ghanaians were happy about the cosign and hoped for the best for the Black Stars.

