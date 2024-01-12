An Asawinso Methodist JHS student impressed many with her talent as she sang Stonebwoy's 'Overlord' word for word in a video

The young lady sang the song effortlessly despite the tune majorly consisting of heavy patois, which is very hard to pronounce

The video was shared by the school's TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were impressed with the young lady's talent

A young student of Asawinso Methodist JHS has become an internet sensation after she sang Stonebwoy's 'Overlord' word for word in a video that has gone viral.

Asawinso Methodist Student Sings Stonebwoy's 'Overlord' Photo Source: asawinsomethodistjhs

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared by the school's TikTok page, showed the young lady belting out the lyrics of the popular dancehall song with confidence and flair. She sang the song effortlessly despite the tune majorly consisting of heavy patois, which is very hard to pronounce for many people.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from impressed Ghanaians, who praised the young lady's talent and passion for music. Some folks tagged Stonebwoy, hoping that he saw the video and how talented the young lady was.

Stonebwoy's Overlord was released not too long ago, and it has already made a lot of waves in the Ghanaian music scene.

Young Stonebwoy fan impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amhere commented:

Keep it up babe girl, that’s talent, another dancehall artist loading

Anyorka wrote:

Aside teaching,teachers also help learners to discover their talents.Education is not about reading and writing alone. Lovely

CASSY commented:

Wow, talent. Forget those talking rubbish most of them couldn’t complete lower primary…. Go girl✌️

akuaqueen5 reacted:

stonebwoy must see this and promote you

Chef Faila sings Stonebwoy's song

In another story, Chef Faila, in a video that is circulating on social media, was spotted performing Stonebwoy's 'Into The Future,' exciting many.

The video showed a different side of Faila, who is generally seen as a calm and reserved individual by many Ghanaians.

The chef sang the tune with a lot of enthusiasm, making hand gestures and movements reminiscent of that of Stonebwoy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh