Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is always a stunner as she trends with her black dress at Norway's national day celebration in Accra

Award-winning male stylist Kevin Vincent styled Joselyn Dumas for the high-profile event

Some social media users can't stop drooling over Joselyn Dumas's elegant look and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Canfor Dumas, popularly called Joselyn Dumas, made a bold fashion statement as she joined other stars to celebrate Norway's national day in Ghana.

The curvaceous style influencer designed a black suede dress with a white lace neckline to accentuate her curves.

Joselyn Dumas rocks braids hairstyles.

Joselyn Dumas looked radiant in flawless makeup and a beautifully curly box braids ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.

The eloquent television host styled her look with a black Balenciaga bag while rocking elegant clear glass high heels, showing off her perfect pedicure.

Joselyn Dumas looks heavenly in a white dress

Celebrity fashion model Joselyn Dumas's stylish short-sleeve white dress stunned her fans. To complete her look, she wore a centre-parted blond hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's black outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful, loving the vibes ❤️❤️

Adwoafrederica stated:

Omg, she is beautiful

Gyamfimax stated:

Ohooo you look so gorgeous, Joselyn

Figurebounty stated:

Niceness cyaan Don #TrueBeauty

Helendeinma stated:

Queen

mayowa_jaiye stated:

Obvious you really had fun

odii_xx stated:

You’re so beautiful

hassan_akoneaba stated:

The precious joselyn ❤️❤️

charles_dakouri stated:

You’re so beautiful ❤

official_yasinbature stated:

My most beautiful woman @joselyn_dumas

duks_yeboah stated:

Sis just find ❤️❤️❤️

ruthobeng16 stated:

Happy Sabbath n enjoy your weekend Shalom Peace

Awesumentertainment stated:

I saw Kwabena Kwabena

4evasandy_shero stated:

JD strictly luxury ❤️

Tauya stated:

Beautiful and elegant

gen0vevaumeh stated:

Stunning x 10

sira_michael stated:

The beautiful Dumas❤️

Joselyn Dumas Causes A Stir As She Slays In A Green See-Through Top Showing Her Strapless Bra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Joselyn Dumas doesn't shy away from flaunting her flawless body online.

Joselyn Dumas became the talk of the town when she went out in a skimpy costume with her fashion designer.

Social media users have commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matches her appearance.

