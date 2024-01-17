A Korean TikToker shared a video slide show which featured photos of himself and his significant other with Safo Newman's song playing in the background

Many Ghanaians were surprised that Safo Newman's Akokoa tune had made it all the way to Korea

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were curious about how the Korean man discovered the tune

Seo Jin Lee, a Korean TikToker, has captured the attention of many Ghanaians with his latest video. The video, which has over 2 million views, is a slide show of photos featuring Lee and his significant other, accompanied by a song from Ghanaian artist Safo Newman.

The song, titled Akokoa', has been trending for the past few weeks after Newman got a co-sign from Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who could not get enough of the inspiring tune.

He released the song on digital streaming platforms in early 2024, and it quickly became a hit among fans on social media. Ghanaians have shown Newman massive support, and Seo Jin Lee's video is likely to add to the traction the song is already receiving.

Many Ghanaians were surprised and delighted to hear Newman's song playing in the background of Lee's video. They commented on the video, praising the song and the couple and expressing their curiosity about how Lee discovered the song.

Ghanaians excited for Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Akwesi Flor Newman said:

I just love ur choice of song. You don’t really need to understand a song before you fall in love with it

A_Dora_ble commented:

Does it sound like a love song in your language

MNM.4pf reacted:

This one dier akua Kim don yang

Kwesi Arthur's new project

In another story, Kwesi Arthur has dropped his latest project, This Is Not The Tape III, but fans have to pay $5 before they can stream it.

The rapper is yet to release the project on streaming platforms, and it is currently only available on EVEN.

Ghanaians have reacted to the idea of paying $5 before having access to Kwesi Arthur's music, and some are not pleased.

