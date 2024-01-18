Safo Newman who many believe is over 30 years old in a recent interview with Adom FM revealed his age

According to the recent internet sensation, he says he considers himself a youth because it is mostly the youth who listen to his music

The viral song Akokoa by Safo Newman has garnered such great feedback from everyone within the industry

Internet's latest sensation, Safo Newman has had everyone jamming to his viral hit song "Akokoa".

The viral sensation has had plaudits from many big-name artistes and industry persons with huge endorsements from Sarkodie.

His age has, however, remained a mystery. Many people believe he is over 30 years but in a recent interview, he may have given a hint of what his real age is.

Safo Newman reveals age, says he considers himself a youth. Photo Credit: Google

Source: UGC

Is Safo Newman over 30?

In a recent interview with Adom FM, Safo Newman was asked about his age. The Akokoa hitmaker still wants his age to be a mystery, however, he gave a bit of information that will give a glimpse of how old he is.

When asked when he completed his national service, Safo Newman answered he completed in the year 2015. That was almost a decade ago. However when asked to give the age range he falls within, his response was, that he is a youth.

I am not that young. I completed National Service in 2015, however, when I check the analytics of those that listen to my music I can see it is mostly the youth, so to answer your question, I am a youth.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to his answer

YEN.com.gh reacted to Safo Newman's video and below are a few of these reactions

@Brainz_Antwi said:

Youth range ampa ,he was there at Nkrumah’s time

@amaob295 said:

He's 31 according to some of his interviews I've watched, he completed shs at the age of 18

@Nana Amo Essel said:

This dude is intelligent

@Raphael said:

Youth range ampa. Vim

@Cash ways said:

Intelligence good answer bro

@Ike Morris said:

Perfect answer

@Daakyehene Qwabena said:

Why has his age become the targeted question all of a sudden? Instead of putting him on the map

Sarkodie joins Safo Newman's viral Challenge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had shared his version of Safo Newman's social media challenge.

The rapper, who believes Safo Newman is a real talent that deserves significant attention, excited scores of fans with the rendition of viral challange.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh