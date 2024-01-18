A group of US students have thrown the internet into a frenzy with a video of them jamming to Kuami Eugene's new song "Monica"

The song became an instant hit after the Ghanaian artiste released a viral challenge online last year

Netizens were surprised to see the US students attempt to recreate the "Monica" challenge

Kuami Eugene's mammoth hit record has already registered over 10 million hits on the streaming platform, Audiomack.

The hit song's skyrocketing success is partly thanks to an infectious viral dance challenge which has attracted scores of fans including a group of US student tourists.

A video of the US students having a good time with Kuami Eugene's song has gotten many netizens talking.

US students jump on Kuami Eugene's Monica trend

In a video shared online, an entire bus full of foreign students clad in T-shirts with Ghanaian cultural symbols sang Kuami Eugene's hit song, "Monica" word for word.

While at it, some members of the group attempted the "Monica" dance challenge.

According to information exclusive to YEN.com.gh, the international students in the viral video from the US were in Ghana for an African Studies program hosted by the School of International Training, Ghana.

Music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh shared his thoughts on the video saying, "Moments like these challenge the notorious narrative that Ghanaian music cannot cross borders.

"Monica is a perfect example of the many songs out there that carry the potential to bring in the numbers and milestones the industry deserves," he added.

Netizens react to the video of US students jamming to Monica

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the enchanting moment of the US students.

@Official_BigKay said:

Kuami making Ghana proud. This what we call impact.❤️

@CallMeNanaEkua wrote:

Rock Star really blow oo, love it for him.

@Opresiiii commented:

You can say anything you want about Eugene but nobody dey touch am rydee

@__Sharyf exclaimed:

My rockstar is far gone

@Kuamieugeneba added:

Monica gradually becoming a global hit

Korean couple jam to Safo Newman's "Akokoa"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of a Korean couple celebrating love with Safo Newman's viral hit "Akokoa."

The video caused a lot of stir online as many Ghanaians were surprised that Safo Newman's Akokoa tune had made it all the way to Korea.

