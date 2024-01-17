Kwesi Arthur has dropped his latest project, This Is Not The Tape III, but fans have to pay $5 before they can stream it

The rapper has yet to release the project on streaming platforms, and it is currently only available on EVEN

Ghanaians have reacted to the idea of paying $5 before having access to Kwesi Arthur's music, and some are not pleased

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kwesi Arthur has dropped his latest project, This Is Not The Tape III. However, unlike his previous releases, this one comes with a catch — fans have to pay $5 before they can stream it.

The project is currently only available on EVEN, a direct-to-fan platform that allows artistes to sell their music directly to fans before distributing it to mainstream streaming platforms.

However, not all fans are happy with this decision. Some have expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media, saying that $5 is too expensive, especially in Ghana, where the average person does not make much.

Some fans have also accused Kwesi Arthur of being greedy. They argued that he should make his music more accessible and affordable for everyone.

On the other hand, some fans have defended Kwesi Arthur’s move, saying that he deserves to be compensated fairly for his hard work and creativity.

Ghanaians descend on Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Boahemaabetty said:

Niggas got to starve for your music just for you to release a tape and asked them for money before they can listen. Kwesi Arthur really fell off.

kvng_baff wrote:

So how does Kwesi Arthur expect kojo Wud and the other 5 fans pay for the 5 $. Always knew he was a fraud .

Kwasigazy reacted:

Kwesi Arthur fell off, came back and charging $5 before we stream en music

Kwesi Arthur jams to Lonely Road

In another story, a new video of Kwesi Arthur surfaced online, with the rapper vibing to O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's trending song, Lonely Road.

In the video, the rapper flaunted his gold-plated tooth while humming to the song's lyrics.

Netizens shared their admiration for the rapper in the comments section and their anticipation for his new music.

