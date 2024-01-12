A young Ghanaian songwriter has gone viral after a snippet of his new song surfaced online

Many netizens hailed the youngster with unassuming looks for his powerful songwriting prowess

The song has attracted scores of Ghanaian fans, including Sarkodie, who tagged him as a real talent

Safo Newman, a young Ghanaian songwriter, has fast become an internet sensation after snippets of his new song Akokoa went viral.

The musician's videos have been widely shared by scores of Ghanaian music executives who were mesmerised by his songwriting prowess.

On January 11, 2023, the young man's video made significant rounds on Twitter and finally got the attention of Ghana's biggest rapper, Sarkodie.

Sarkodie endorses Safo Newman Photo source: Facebook/SafoNewman, Facebook/Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie endorses Safo Newman

Sarkodie has always had a soft spot for explosive emerging talents and Safo Newman is no exception.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, the new talented musician ticks all the boxes as a musician. He shared his remarks about him in a post.

The artiste's unassuming looks envelop a unique sound many Ghanaians are yearning to hear.

Music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, who was one of the first people to back Safo Newman, gave YEN.com.gh an assessment of the young artiste.

"At first sight, I saw a talent that could serve a largely unserved market since our oldies began to not release so much music. He has great vocal delivery and his lyrics are relatable."

Netizens react to Sarkodie endorsing Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh gathered a few assessments from netizens after they listened to Safo Newman's trending song.

@nathciteh exclaimed:

Your man blow be that. That’s why you have to keep working hard on what you believe in. Keep working even when no one is watching. Your time go come

@UtdJohnnie remarked:

Lyrics on point. The guy got talent

@ShadrackAmonooC wrote:

I Know Sark Go come through give this Guy, Abeg Bless am with A Verse .. This Talent need to shine .. We beg

@fugutotheworld said:

Sark on a remix will be mad

