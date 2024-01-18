Famous Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal got many people excited ahead of the much anticipated 2023 AFCON game between Ghana and Egypt

They wrapped themselves in the flag of Ghana as they danced to Medikal's unreleased song with Shatta Wale in the video

While the video brought joy to many of their fans, others were also concerned with how they wore the Ghana flag inside down

Fella Makafui and Medikal prepping for the match between Ghana and Egypt. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui and Medikal rally behind the Black Stars

In a video that was shared on the pages of Fella Makafui and Medikal, they were clad in the Ghana flag which they wrapped around their neck upside down.

They made strange dance moves while partying hard to Medikal's yet-to-be-released sone with fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The viral video comes at a time when the Black Stars of Ghana are set to play their second game against the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 18, 2024.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and Medikal rallying behind the Black Stars ahead of their game against Egypt.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Fella Makafui and Medikal rallying behind the Black Stars ahead of their game against Egypt

While others shared their predictions in the comment section, others also admired the bond between husband and wife in the video. Others also spoke about how they wore the Ghana flag.

Below are some of the reactions from their fans:

shattawalenima said:

This frimpong family erh

arthphil said:

Why won't we lose if u keep turning our flag upside-down?

mcglory_brown said:

Dear Ghanaians, please stop disrespecting the Ghana flag. The red is the first colour followed by fellow and then green comes last. Thank you!

that.pr3tty.diva said:

Medikal’s leg in the shoes

jah.dore said:

I love how unserious we about these games

benscott_06 said:

May this happiness last forever in yr marriage ❤️❤️

nba_kel_hills99 said:

I love the unserious we bout these days

juniortakenine said:

Egypt 2 Ghana 1

