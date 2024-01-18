Inaki Williams's father has arrived in Cote d'Ivoire to rally behind the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON

The Ghanaian man thronged the streets of Abidjan with a few others searching for Waakye

The video of Mr Williams looking simple on the streets and interacting with fans has gotten many netizens talking

Ghana is preparing for its second AFCON fixture against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Scores of Ghanaian fans including the father of Inaki Williams have been seen in Abidjan gearing up for the upcoming game.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man was seen in a simple chest-opened casual outfit roaming the streets of Abidjan in search of Waakye.

Inaki Williams's dad enjoys a simple lifestyle Photo source: Twitter/Flyfitness, Facebook/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Facebook

Inaki Wiliams proudly flaunts his Ghanaian identity in Abidjan

According to Mr Williams, he has been in Cote d'Ivoire since the AFCON tournament's opening games and plans to stay for as long as possible to cheer his son and the Black Stars on.

The proud Ghanaian man who emigrated to Spain with his wife through the desert plans to enjoy the best of Ghanaian hospitality that Cote d'Ivoire can offer.

In the video, he was casually speaking the Twi dialect with some other Ghanaians living in Ivory Coast after buying his Waakye.

He also posed to take photos with some Black Stars' fans at the popular Waakye joint.

Netizens react to Mr William's presence in Abidjan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the video of Mr Williams in Abidjan.

@ogyamatta6903 said:

The father of Inaki is talking deep. They dont pass him very well. The Ayews are sabotaging him. His father is very humble guy. I like him

@DarrenKing-sj2or wrote:

Inaki’s father is a champ o .. achievement paaa .. May God help us all

@maggieboat2521 remarked:

Iniaki's father spoke very well,such a humble man. Daddy piaw❤

@kwakupenny added:

Passing through the desert to Spain is not easy at all Allow him to enjoy his swear

Inaki Williams's sends plea to Ghanaian supporters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted another video in which Inaki William's father had registered his dissatisfaction with the way fans criticise the Black Stars.

The man advised fans to tone down on the insults and rather support them with a positive mindset.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh