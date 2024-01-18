A video of the Black Stars singing, dancing and drumming in their camp has melted many hearts on social media

The captain of the senior national team, André Ayew, was seen on his knees with a fellow teammate as they participated in the celebrations

The video touched many hearts as they wished them all the best in their game ahead with the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 18, 2024, in the 2023 AFCON

A video of the senior national football team the Black Stars engaged in a singing and drumming session as they danced in their camp has gone viral on social media.

Black Stars players' jama session

A video of the Black Stars players engaged in singing, dancing and drumming sessions has sparked emotions in many Ghanaians as the team competes in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The captain of the Black Stars, André Ayew, was captured kneeling with a fellow teammate as they raised their hands in the air while singing with joy.

Other teammates were also captured recording the memorable moment onto their smartphones and iPhones while beaming with smiles.

The video comes at a time when the Black Stars of Ghana are set to battle it out with the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second game in the 2023 AFCON.

Video of Black Star players singing, drumming and dancing in their camp.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of the Black Stars players singing, drumming and dancing at their camp

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians about the video of Black Stars players playing 'jama' in their camp.

mz_lexyobama said:

This’s all they know mtsew

_.boytooforeign said:

Ibi This jama Wey this sing wey them loose nu everyday masha Allah

i_richie_rich said:

Today dier our hopes are very high…don’t break our heart

abigail_dinsey said:

Awww God pls help us. It’s been long I screamed and run out of my house, tho my neighbors think I’m a very quiet human…

chillychil said:

Smh with all these na ya shy3 mo is not necessary

celebrity_midwife said:

This is what they know they should play the match n win

gator_autridge said:

We go again today and I have a good feeling

misterrichiee said:

The way jama spirit hit Dede he better perform well. In other news Egypt just chock for one corner dey wait.

Source: YEN.com.gh