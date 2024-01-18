Ghanaian rapper Medikal has called himself richer than all Nigerian artistes except Davido

The self-aggrandizement started after a follower reacted to the screenshot of his chat with American YouTuber Kai Cenat who plans on coming to Ghana

Netizens who saw Medikal's reply said Medikal was not as rich as he claimed

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has sparked a debate online after he made a controversial statement.

According to him, he's richer than all the biggest Nigerian artistes except Davido. Medikal claims his net worth is bigger than that of Rema, Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, and the other huge Nigerian stars.

Medikal poses for the gram. Credit: @amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: UGC

Medikal calls himself rich

The brouhaha about Medikal on X, formerly Twitter, started after he posted a screenshot of his chat with American YouTuber, Kai Cenat. Kai shared a video with Medikal where he said that he would want to be shown the same love when he comes to Ghana.

Medikal shared the screenshot on his page, using the caption:

"F*kn goat coming to GH. Naa I'm gassed fr!

After referring to Kai Cenat as a "goat," Medikal's fans and other X users were not happy because they believe the title doesn't fit the young YouTube star. A series of comments were made under the tweet. Some chided him for even sharing the screenshot of their chat.

One user tweeted that Medikal could work as a house help for Nigerian singer, Rema. Reacting to this, Medikal said:

The only Nigerian artist wey hold pass me na Davido I swear

This reply further sparked more controversy on his page. Many believed Medikal did not have enough money to call himself richer than the world's biggest Nigerian stars including Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others.

Netizens react to the post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

fxckthenxgga said:

It’s really sad chale .. our artists aren’t exposed to the outside industry enough so that explains

villageblogs said:

So seekov @Amgmedikalmdk nor dey show off like that so you dey compare Rema to him. I shy give you o.. Delete the post Ebi insult to MDK

abrantielove said:

So you get money pass. Wizkid,Burnaboy den kizz Daniel?. Bro relax na uno be shatta wale

views09 added:

MDK they said we shoood support but this fight de3 I can’t join you walahi

kwesiplug said:

Just fact person wey dey move plus money man shatta, no lies here

Medikal Gets Co-Signed By Lil Wayne Ahead Of His O2 Arena Appearance

In another story, rapper Medikal was co-signed by American rapper Lil Wayne ahead of his performance at the 02 Arena.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he considers a co-sign from Lil Win as one of the highlights of his career. Medikal took to social media to express his emotions about this highlight saying, "Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed."

Music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the co-sign from Lil Wayne has come in handy for the rapper as his ambitious 02 concert gets more imminent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh