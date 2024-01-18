A video of Egyptian journalists confronting those from Ghana who were covering the 2023 AFCON has gone viral

In the video, the Egyptian journalists accused the Ghanaian journalists of spying on the Pharaohs as they trained ahead of the match between both countries on January 18, 2024

The video ahs sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians

A video of Egyptian journalists accusing Ghanaian journalists of being spies has gone viral on social media and sparked debate.

Ghanaian journalists and CAF reps. Image Credit: @Official_BigKay and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian journalists allegedly accused of being spies by the Egyptian journalist

The confusion arose when some Ghanaian journalists covering the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire decided to cover the training session of the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The incident happened a day before the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 18, 2024.

Narrating the incident to some CAF representatives, Ghanaian journalist Attah Poku of Sompa FM said:

"We are not spies. We are accredited journalists. The Egyptian delegation called us spies outside of the gate, and the police stopped us until they intervened on our behalf. Please tell them we are not spies."

Mr Poku further told the CAF representatives that to be called a spy in Ghana is a crime and pleaded with them to speak to the Egyptian journalists to retract their words.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of the confrontation between Ghanaian and Egyptian journalists at the 2023 AFCON

Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians concerning the feud between Ghanaian and Egyptian journalists at the training grounds of the Pharaohs of Egypt.

@eugeneblacq said:

Even if they spied and sent tactics to Ghana coaches, they wouldn't use it.

@AmoakoKwam said:

If the GFA has seen this video they should retaliate and should not allow any Egyptian Journalists into our training ground simple.

@Official_BigKay said:

That would sound like we are beefing each other. Those people are racists, but we don’t give a damnn. I would advise we retaliate tomorrow on the field.

@MajicOddsArena said:

Kwasia fuor why would you suspect your African brother to be a spy. Oww daabi.

@lil_baby_glory said:

What were u doing there? It’s their camp so why are you even in their territory?

@Fransjoel225g said:

Look at the comment section and see how negative Ghanaians are towards our own people .. even if we will lose this is not the right time to be joking around with it .. what they did is wrong, and you be supportive of your own .. na ya Gyimie dodo

"Don't let the Arabs beat you": Ivorian man warns the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that an Ivorian man on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire spoke to Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper ahead of the country's game with Egypt in the 2023 AFCON.

He warned Ghanaians not to lose the game to the Arabs, otherwise, they would be sent back home to Accra, since the country lost their first game to Cape Verde in the tournament.

The video sparked debate on social media, while many were hopeful about the Black Stars beating the Pharaohs, others expressed doubt.

Source: YEN.com.gh