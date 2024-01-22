The viral miracle cat known as Nimbus Prono has predicted that the Black Stars of Ghana would win their final match in the group stages of the 2023 AFCON

The Black Stars of Ghana is set to clash with Mozambique on January 22, 2024

Many football lovers and Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their predictions on the game

The viral miracle cat known as Nimbus Prono has predicted a win for Ghana a day before the country's match against Mozambique on January 22, 2024.

Famous cat predicts a match between Ghana and Mozambique. Image Credit: @nimbus_prono and Getty Images

Cat predicts win for Ghana In third 2023 AFCON match against Mozambique

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to battle it out with the Mambas of Mozambique for a spot in the round of 16 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

In light of this many people would make predictions ahead of the game and the miracle cat is one of them.

The cat known as Nimbus Prono has predicted that Ghana would win Mozambique therefore earning the country four points and their opponent still with their one point.

If all things equal and Cape Verde wins their match against Egypt, Ghana would immediately qualify for the round of 16.

Video of the cat known as Nimbus Prono predicting the game between Ghana and Mozambique.

Ghanaians and football lovers reacted to the cat's predictions

Below are reactions from Ghanaians and football fans about the predictions of the famous cat.

Sarklens Photography said:

I almost collapsed I am a Ghanaian, and we really need this win

bossman gerald William said:

All jokes aside this cat thing eh the prediction for and was true o

@Kwaku Bentsil said:

I like cat soup paa, if you fail us hmm

I Got 99 Problems said:

God bless this cat, she will make it to 100years

Great Kaodili said:

If Ghana wins, there is a possibility they will qualify.

