Application for employment as a cleaner: Full guide and samples

Cleaners play an essential role in the modern-day world, ensuring that premises meet the necessary sanitary standards. Places such as offices, schools, hospitals, hotels, and homes require constant cleaning, which explains the ever-growing cleaning industry. When making an application for employment as a cleaner, there are numerous aspects one needs to consider.

A cleaner’s responsibilities typically involve dusting, mopping, wiping surfaces, carrying out deep cleaning, and notifying the relevant people about places that need repairs.

How to make an application for employment as a cleaner

Here are some valuable tips to keep in mind when writing an application letter as a cleaner.

Choose your platform

When looking to make an application for a cleaning job, the first thing to consider is the employment platform you will be using. In the modern-day world, pretty much every type of information is available on the internet.

Browse the internet and choose the job platform that best appeals to you. Additionally, you could also browse for cleaner vacancies on social media or the printed dailies. These platforms often have well-sorted jobs, making it easy to identify the companies with the vacancies you are looking for.

Check the job requirements

While this may sound like a no-brainer, it is easy to overlook. Most companies only accept cleaning applications from people within a certain age group or from a certain locality. In this case, it is important to cross-check the job requirements and ensure you meet all of them before embarking on your application.

Some of the specific items to look out for include location requirements, age limits, experience requirements, skill set, and recommendations from former employers.

Write a cover letter

A cover letter is meant to complement one’s resume by providing insights into their work experience and other details regarding the job position. When making an application for the post of a cleaner, you should use industry-specific language and terminology to highlight your qualifications.

When drafting your cover letter, it is important to reference the requirements outlined in the job description. Make sure to point out the skills and experience that make you best suited for the job. A good cover letter will go a long way in helping you land a job interview.

Tips for the perfect job application as a cleaner

Here are some tips to consider when drafting the cover letter for your application.

Highlight your relevant skills

Most cleaning jobs have general requirements related to facility management, people relations, communication, and time management. When making your application letter for the post of a cleaner, make sure to highlight the following relevant skills and attributes.

Previous work experience as a cleaner

Sufficient knowledge of cleaning products such as chemicals and detergents

Physical fitness

Availability to work different shifts

Organizational skills

Communication and interpersonal skills

Literacy and numeracy skills

Integrity, reliability, and being a team player

Approachability and adaptability to change

Enthusiasm

Time management skills

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Use the correct formatting

While the formatting for an application letter may vary from place to place, there are general guidelines to adhere to. Here are tips to ensure your letter looks tidy and professional.

Ensure the top section has your phone number, email address, and full name.

Choose a standard font such as Arial or Times New Roman and set the size to 10-12.

Leave the margins at default or set them manually to between 2 and 3 centimetres.

End the application with a professional sign off, such as ‘Best Regards’ or ‘Yours Sincerely.’

When submitting your letter online, convert it to PDF format.

Keep the letter to one page

When figuring out how to write an application letter as a cleaner, you might get confused about the ideal length. The general rule is to ensure your letter is neither too short nor too long. As a rule of thumb, keep your letter to one page.

Avoid going into unnecessary details, as this could make the recruiter lose interest in your application. At the same time, do not make the letter too short; it might give the impression that you never put ample time and effort into your application.

Sample application letters for a cleaning position

Here are samples you can refer to when writing your application.

Sample 1

Here is a simple application letter to accompany your resume.

[Your name]

[Your phone number]

[Your email address]

[Date of application]

Dear [Recruiter’s name]

I am writing to apply for a cleaner position at [institution or company’s name] as advertised on your website. I have four years’ worth of experience as a cleaner, having worked with Clean-Shine Maids as a cleaner since 2018. I am confident that I have the necessary skills and abilities to be successful in the position. I have excellent communication skills and diligence.

I am quite passionate about my work and understand the essence of a clean environment and good sanitation. I have extensive knowledge of modern cleaning products and can comfortably use manual and electric cleaning equipment.

I am a good team player who can thrive in an environment with several people and also in one where I work alone. I take pride in my ability to leave rooms and surfaces spotless, neat, and in order. I am efficient, organized, and hardworking and can complete all the duties required of me each day.

I would really enjoy working in the housekeeping department at [institution or company’s name]. I hope you will invite me for an interview so I can learn more about the position.

Thank you for taking the time to consider my application.

Yours sincerely,

[Your Name]

Sample 2

Here is a look at another application letter sample.

John Doe

+009 12345678

Myemail@JohnDoe.com

14th February 2022

Dear Mr. Brown

Subject: Application for the position of a cleaner

I am writing concerning the cleaner job position you recently advertised. I have 10 years of experience cleaning private offices like yours. I have also worked in a similar position at two schools and a restaurant. I am extremely meticulous when it comes to cleanliness and organizing.

I take pride in making offices and homes habitable by ensuring everything is always clean and tidy. My years of work as a cleaner have taught me how to work discreetly without disrupting those working in the spaces I am cleaning. In addition, I have sufficient experience with all conventional cleaning equipment, processes, and products.

Over the years, I have formed an effective cleaning routine that allows me to deliver consistent results. I am available for an interview on weekday afternoons. If hired, I am available to start immediately. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

John Doe

Sample 3

Here is another sample that follows a slightly different format.

Date [dd/mm/yyyy]

[Person you are writing to]

[Job title/designation]

[Department name]

[Company/Institute name]

Ref: Application for the position of an office cleaner

I am writing in response to the cleaner job vacancy posted on the [Company name] website on [Date]. I would like to work as a cleaner at your firm and believe I am qualified for the position. I have experience and knowledge of non-toxic cleaning products. I can also handle common cleaning equipment such as buffering tools, vacuum cleaners and electric scrubbers.

Besides rooms, I am also efficient in cleaning window panes, all sorts of furniture, utensils, and fixtures and fittings. I can also undertake additional tasks such as opening and closing the office facilities if required.

It would be my pleasure to meet you and discuss the position in person. I have attached my resume for your reference. You can call me anytime on the contact details in my resume or the phone number below.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your phone number]

[Your signature]

Sample 4

Here is a look at a sample cover letter that perfectly highlights your skills and competencies as a cleaner.

[Your Name]

[Your phone number]

[Your email address]

[Date of application]

Dear [Recruiter’s name and designation]

I am writing in response to your advertisement for an office cleaner position at [Company name]. The job description is a perfect match for my work experience, physical capabilities, skills, and knowledge. I have worked as an office cleaner for the last six years and would be perfectly suited for the position. My proficiency in housekeeping will be a fantastic addition to your workforce.

As noted in the resume I have attached with this letter, I am well-versed in keeping office premises neat and clean. My areas of expertise include lawn maintenance, vacuuming, mopping, scrubbing, removing trash, and providing support to the heating and air conditioning staff. Moreover, I can perform basic repair and maintenance tasks.

My previous employers regard me as a committed, initiative-taking, and diligent person who enjoys taking on new challenges. The attached resume contains details of my previous work experience, qualifications, skills, and education.

I would welcome an opportunity to meet with you and discuss my qualifications and skills in detail. Thank you for taking the time to go through my application. I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your contact information]

[Your signature]

What are the duties and responsibilities of a cleaner?

Cleaners play a crucial role in organizations, homes, and offices. They are primarily responsible for keeping the premises clean and within the required standards of hygiene. The specific duties typically vary from one place to the other. Still, here are some of the common ones.

Vacuuming, sweeping, dusting, and mopping the premises.

Notifying the management of any faults in the structures, furniture, or surfaces that need repair.

Conducting the necessary deep cleaning assignments.

Cleaning the premise’s sanitation facility areas.

Coordinating with other cleaners to keep the premises clean.

Cleaning messes such as broken glass and liquid spills as quickly as possible.

Ensuring cleaning tools are stored in the required states of cleanliness and maintenance.

Keeping a record of the remaining cleaning supplies and ordering more when necessary.

Making the perfect application for employment as a cleaner is not as complicated as it sounds. Like any other job, one needs to put some thought and time into drafting the application letter. Luckily, by considering the tips, guidelines, and samples outlined above, you can come up with the perfect letter in a short time.

