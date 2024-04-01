TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has garnered attention following a public outing alongside a supportive friend

Ghanaian TikTok star/brand influencer Hajia Bintu showed off her famous figure publicly during an outing with a friend in a video that has garnered massive attention.

The entertainer proudly rocked a cropped top with thin straps over form-fitting leggings. Hajia Bintu’s look included hair extensions for the occasion.

Hajia Bintu turns heads as she flaunts her famous figure.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu exuded confidence and style in every stride of the video, which swiftly grabbed netizens’ attention. Her striking figure stole the spotlight as she proudly showcased it for the camera.

Aside from her sensational physique, the Ghanaian star turned heads with her facial beauty, which complemented her curves.

Watch the video where she extends warm greetings to fans below:

Bintu turns heads

Hajia Bintu effortlessly commanded fans’ attention, as many gushed over her in the comments section.

Treyyanny commented:

A very hardworking woman .

Worldeffect44 posted:

This girl is living the life most of these girls can’t afford ….bintu give them heat .

Thickmadam_ase commented:

It’s the red shirt guy do or me.

Philzy_bossy wrote:

By 38 years, her Kotodwee or knees will all be weak and associated with waist pains. Wei?

Nadialov said:

Ghanaian beauty.

Otsinpong wrote:

The guy is red wan look d back, but he is forming oo.

Barbaradanquah posted:

She just turned her back so that the men would see it, eiii madam.

Hajia Bintu flaunts belly piercing

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and TikToker Hajia Bintu showed off her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video had social media users over themselves.

In the clip, the socialite modelled a revealing dress showing her belly piercing and accentuating her assets. Hajia Bintu sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality.

The socialite was having fun as she showed off her famous figure to the camera while bouncing her hips with glee.

Source: YEN.com.gh