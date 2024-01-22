Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is rooting for the Black Stars to win against Mozambique in their third group-stage AFCON game

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw against Egypt and they need to secure a win against Mozambique if they are to progress in the AFCON

Fans are anxiously hoping for Kudus to perform miracles for Ghana to win

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is solidly behind the Black Stars rooting for them to win against Mozambique.

After the outcome of Ghana's first two group-stage games, the stakes are high for the Black Stars to secure a win against Mozambique.

Nana Aba roots for Black Stars

Ghana suffered a defeat against Cape Verde in their first AFCON game. Even when Ashimeru scored an equaliser for Ghana in their AFCON group-stage fixture against Cape Verde, but it was cancelled. Fans attributed the loss to Kudus' absence from the game.

Kudus later scored two goals for Ghana in their second match against the Pharaohs of Egypt. The game started with a high tempo, as both teams looked for an early breakthrough. Ghana took the lead when Mohammed Kudus got into space and smacked the ball from range.

However, Egypt responded quickly, as Omar Marmoush equalised for the pharaohs. Right after, Mohammed Kudus scored again with Odoi's help. But once again, Egypt hit back immediately, as Mostafa Mohamed scored the equalizer.

Nana Aba Anamoah, a Ghanaian media personality, is supporting the Black Stars once again. In a tweet, she shared a video of a man who looked like GFA President Kurt Okraku dancing at an event as a symbol of Ghana's potential win against Mozambique.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the tweet. See some below.

am_pending said:

Ei wanso nie

serwaa_nsiah__ said:

Shaky Victory

stvrdenzel said:

Kurt no )y3 MC Anaa performer

saintinvictus8 said:

Victory is near . I feel it

