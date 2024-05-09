Hajia4Reall's Daughter Naila Celebrates 8th With Lovely Photos And Video, Her Growth Excites Fans
- Actress and singer Hajia4Real's beautiful daughter Naila turned eight years old on Thursday, May 9, 2024
- The girl's photos were splashed on her Instagram page in celebration of her new age
- Naila's birthday photos have received massive reactions from her followers, who were impressed by her growth
Naila, the daughter of Ghanaian singer, actress, and socialite Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz, has shared beautiful photos on social media.
Naila, the only child of Hajia4Reall, shared the beautiful photos as she turned eight years old on May 9, 2024.
The photos posted on the girl's Instagram showed her dressed in a colourful dress. In the first slide, she stood in front of a fountain and held the tips of her dress up while giving an unlooking pose.
The second slide was a video of Naila's birthday shoot, and the third was a close-up shot of the eight-year-old's facial beauty.
Sharing the images, Naila did not say much but reminded her followers that it was her birthday.
"Birthday girl ," her caption read.
Ghanaians react to Naila's birthday photos
The photos of Hajia4Reall's daughter triggered heartwarming reactions. While many wished her well, others talked of her quick growth in beauty and stature.
tillygoddess said:
Mummy copy growing fast
itz_kelly_phostyna said:
Naila growing fast wow❤❤❤❤
its.mikkie.domina said:
She's so big now
oseitutu.rhoda said:
Happy birthday beautiful ❤️. God bless you honey
_j.mi_____ said:
Happy birthday my princess ❤❤❤I love love love love love you❤❤
iamnadiaaziz3 said:
Happy birthday, pretty Naila May Allah guide you wherever you are
munashjeff said:
Happy birthday our beautiful baby girl may Allah bless, protect and guide you from all evil eyes ❤️❤️❤️
adjetey.priscilla said:
Happy birthday my love ❤️ @naila4real i love you so much . I pray for more wisdom and God’s protection over your life
Adorable Video of Hajia4reall's Daughter Showing off Lovely Hairstyle Draws Reactions
Meanwhile, Naila recently dazzled many of her admirers on social media with a video of herself playing in her mother's mansion.
The young princess of Hajia4reall was seen licking a lollipop as she dazzled in some fashionable clothes.
One of Ghana's beautiful kid celebrities, Naila4Reall, is known to be a lovely girl who could even surpass her mother’smother's
