The Black Stars of Ghana lost in a 2:1 game between Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON that was held on January 14, 2024

The game was played at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, and it saw Alex Djiku score a goal for Ghana, and Cape Verdean players Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues score a goal each for their country

Many people have shared their thoughts on the game on social media

The Black Stars of Ghana lost to Cape Verde in the first game in the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The game was held at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on January 14, 2024.

Ghana versus Cape Verde at the 2023 AFCON. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana loses to Cape Verde in the first game at the 2023 AFCON

The game between the Black Stars of Ghana and Cape Verde ended in 2:1 against Ghana after a nip and tuck competition.

Cape Verde dominated in the first half of the game with a goal by Jamiro Monteiro. However, Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru's beautiful equaliser was not accepted by the referee after a thorough VAR check.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The first half ended in 1:0 against the Black Stars. The Ghanaian senior national team bounced back in the second half of the game with Alex Djiku officially equalising.

Unfortunately for Ghanaians, Cape Verdean player Garry Rodrigues scored another goal when an additional eight minutes were added in the second half.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the game between Ghana and Cape Verde

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts on the game. Below are some of them:

ghhyper1 said:

Common good selection is hard for all those technical handlers to make. Ei

sista.afia said:

Brokenhearted

___gyems said:

Where is our Starboy Kudus

bright___r said:

‪As a honest & patriotic Ghanaian, I think our country should quit football and focus on Banku production ☹️‬

outfit_trey said:

Argentina lost their first match & won the World Cup

Videos of Majeed Ashimeru's beautiful equaliser spark reactions

YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru's lovely equaliser against Cape Verde have taken over social media

The goal was scored in the first half of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 14, 2024.

Many people showered him with praise as they admired the beauty of the goal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh