Nimbus Prono, the renowned cat oracle at the African Cup of Nations, has predicted a win for Ghana against Mozambique in a viral video

The feline prodigy, known for accurately predicting previous tournament outcomes, added suspense by initially heading towards a draw but ultimately choosing Ghana's bowl

With Ghana needing a win after a previous loss and draw, Nimbus Prono's prophecy has heightened anticipation for the upcoming match

Nimbus Prono, the famed cat oracle renowned for its uncanny ability to predict football outcomes, once again stole the spotlight at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with its latest prophecy.

This time, the cat prodigy has foretold a victory for the Black Stars in their upcoming match against Mozambique, captivating football enthusiasts worldwide.

In a now-viral video, Nimbus Prono was showcased standing on a table, surrounded by three glass bowls, each symbolising different potential match outcomes.

The magic cat, Nimbus Prono, walks to the bowl of choice and some members of the Black Stars Photo credit: @alfredoeli_(Instagram) & @ghanafaofficial (Facebook)

The suspenseful moment unfolded as the cat initially headed towards the middle bowl, representing a draw. Viewers held their breath as Nimbus Prono paused, heightening the anticipation.

After a brief contemplation, the feline oracle decisively chose the bowl on the right side, indicating a predicted win for Ghana in the critical match against Mozambique.

The captivating nature of Nimbus Prono's predictions has solidified its reputation as a football oracle during the AFCON tournament.

Notably, Nimbus Prono's accurate forecasts have included previous matches such as Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Mali vs South Africa, and Senegal vs Gambia.

The cat's predictions have garnered widespread attention and curiosity, adding an element of excitement to the tournament for fans and spectators alike.

For Ghana, the stakes are high, having suffered a defeat in their first game against Cape Verde and settling for a 2-2 draw with Egypt. A victory against Mozambique is crucial for the Blackstars to stay competitive in the tournament.

Watch the cat's prediction below:

Ghanaian Pastor Prophesies Defeat For Ghana Against Egypt

Meanwhile, Ghanaian pastor Rev Jedidiah Henry Kore, known for accurate football predictions, predicted a Black Stars defeat against Egypt with a 2-1 scoreline, citing divine revelation.

The pastor suggested divine intervention if Ghana secures a draw, emphasising his confidence in the prophecy.

His first prophesied that Cape Verde would defeat Ghana by a scoreline of two goals to one, which came to pass.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promised success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton included Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring number 10 playmaker.

