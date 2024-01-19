YouTuber Code Micky reacted to Kudus' performance in the game against Egypt

Content creator Code Micky has released a breakdown video of Mohammed Kudus' performance in Ghana's game against Egypt.

The content creator, who was super impressed with Kudus, called him special and tagged him as the face Ghana's team.

Ghana Vs Egypt: Code Micky calls Kudus special.

Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars, one in each half, to put Ghana in the lead. The West Ham midfielder showed his quality on the night. His first goal was a stunning long-range shot that beat Egypt's goalkeeper in the 45th minute.

Omar Marmoush of Egypt equalised for the pharaohs. Kudus' second goal was an astonishing finish inside the box after a pass from Denis Odoi in the 71st minute.

Ghana only managed one point from their two games in Group B as a result of their inability to defeat Egypt. On Monday, January 22, the Black Stars' last group game against Mozambique must be won if they are to have any hope of moving on to the next round.

Code Micky video

Code Micky took his time to analyze the tricks and tactics Kudus used to score the goals for Ghana.

He admitted that because of Kudus' absence in the first game against Cape Verde, the team's spirit was very low, hence their unimpressive performance. However, Kudus brought life back to the team when he made an appearance in the match against Egypt.

Micky continued that Mohammed Salah, Egypt's captain, had to step aside for Kudus to shine in the game. He added that Kudus' goals were not clear-cut chances but rather goals that were scored with skill and aptitude.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under Code Micky's video. See some below.

donkiddy said:

Kudus to the world .... Ghana really did great work today

clockwisegh said:

From injury to Man of the match. Thank you very much Kudus…too bad your efforts went in vain. Ahye me ruff

kiddydon added:

But code your information dey work oooo heat

cyrilamiss13 said:

Coach made which mistakes? All I saw was individual mistakes.

