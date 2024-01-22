After a bitter loss and an unfair draw, Ghana is set to determine their AFCON fate against Mozambique

The Mozambican coach believes his team has the strategy to defeat the Black Stars

In a press event before the game, he detailed his strategy and the team's mindset entering into one of the most crucial games yet at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The Black Stars of Ghana led by English coach Chris Hughton against Cape Verde.

The team almost clinched a win against Egypt in their second group game until a late equaliser dashed their hopes.

Left with a game in hand against Mozambique, the Black Stars are looking to turn their AFCON fortunes around but the Mozambican coach has a plan.

Mozambique coach threatens to beat the Black Stars in AFCON clash Photo source: X/AfricaFanZone, X/GhanaBlackStars

Coach threatens Black Stars with his plan

During a held ahead of the Mozambique-Ghana AFCON clash, the coach admitted that the upcoming game promises to be a tough one.

Similar to Ghana, Mozambique drew its first game and lost its second. However, the Mozambiquan coach believes his team will be playing against a frustrated Ghanaian side despite the quality of the team.

In his press briefing, he said, "We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have peace of mind even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final.”

The coach's daring statement during the press event has gotten many Ghanaian fans talking ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

Netizens react ahead of Ghana's game against Mozambique

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the upcoming game.

@BonifasSylvanus wrote:

I'll be here after game. We are at a point where Mozambique all dey trash talk we. SMH

@dadziesekum1 said:

We are also going to this match with 1000% effort to win it , the least goals Mozambique will collect is 3 . Annoy

@DeFrankMenz remarked:

Eiiiii! Papa wei yɛ bad paaaaaa herrh! Let us show him pepper on Monday. #GoBlackStars

@Berrityl noted:

Na are we not frustrated? We dashed 2 own goals

@BraKay_A added:

All this be kasa by heart. Ghana doesn't lose on Mondays. He go hear am wotowoto tomorrow

Daniel Amartey deletes all Black Stars content from Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars player, from his Instagram page ahead of the upcoming game against Mozambique.

The Besiktas player who used to be a starter in the Ghanaian team hasn't had any game time at the ongoing AFCON and is believed to be frustrated.

