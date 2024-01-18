A video of a cat predicting Ghana's upcoming game vs Egypt has caused a stir online

This comes after the cat ate from the bowl in the middle to insinuate that the game will end in a draw

Netizens who reacted to the video also had different opinions about Ghana's game against Egypt

Nimbus Prono, a cat well known for predicting games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, has sparked reactions following it prediction about the upcoming game between Ghana and Egypt.

This comes as the animal predicted that the game would end in a draw.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment, the cat was spotted on a table moving slowing towards three small glass bowls each representing either a win for the Black Stars, a win for Egypt or a draw.

Initially, the cat acted as if it was going to eat from the glass bowl on the right, which would have meant a win for Ghana.

But it hesitated and opted to eat from the glass bowl in the middle indicating that the game would end in a draw.

The prediction of the cat has caught the attention of many football lovers especially as it rightly predicted the game between Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Mail vs South Africa and Senegal vs Gambia.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 1000 comments.

Netizens react to the prediction by the cat

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video differed in their opinions, with many stating that the Black Stars will lose the game.

Picoo Pablo commented:

this cat is a lie...it predicted win for Ghana @the first match but we loose

WUMPINI ABDUL - RASHEED replied:

As A Ghanaian I will tip Egypt to win us

wins kesegh added:

I don’t believe dis cat again is like he or she can’t see well for Ghana

mansamua stated:

If Ghana wins against Egypt it'll be one of biggest miracle ever since Jesus rose from death, Impossible!! who's gonna for Ghana apuuuuu

OverFlow stated:

This same cat ate ghana’s food the other time making me think ghana is winning

Jordan Ayew optimistic of Ghana's chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Jordan Ayew has expressed his confidence in the Black Stars' chances of beating Egypt.

The Crystal Palace striker said that the team was determined to bounce back and prove themselves in the tournament.

He added that the team had learned from their mistakes in the first match and had worked hard to improve their performance and tactics.

