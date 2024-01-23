A staunch member of Medikal's AMG Business enterprise Mr Adams Sakes lost a bet he staked on the final group stage game of Ghana and Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON

Mr Adams Sakes staked a whopping GH¢2.6k for Ghana to win, but unfortunately for him, the game ended in a draw

Many people were concerned about his well-being after such a huge sum of money on a bet

AMG Business's top member Mr Adams Sakes has sparked reactions from Ghanaians after betting GH¢2.6k on the game between Ghana and Mozambique.

AMG Business member bets on the Black Stars. Image Credit: @mr_adamss_ stakes and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AMG Business member loses bet on Ghana versus Mozambique game

The news was shared by his publicist and famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page.

The carousel post was a screenshot of the betting slip and how much Mr Adams Sakes had staked which was GH¢2,600.

The game resulted in a 2:2 draw, therefore he lost all his funds after he staked that his home country would emerge victors in the game.

Below is a carousel post of the betting slip of Mr Adams Sakes for the Ghana versus Mozambique game.

Ghanaians reacted to the post of an AMG member who betted on the Ghana versus Mozambique game

The got many wondering how the the AMG Business member reacted after losing the bet for the Ghana versus Mozambique game.

nana_ama_xx__ said:

Sika no ashe

emmanuel481 said:

I lost 5 cedis bet and I’m in the emergency

akoaay3jon said:

If he loses that money, he won't go mad. Even if I stake 10 cedis and it casts, I'll start roaming on the streets

starwanzy15 said:

He has lost comfortably

derrick_gyan said:

Should have staked 3k pr3ko

kofi_currency20 said:

I believe dem go win cuz of the $30k each , today day play paaaa

_.mr.acheampong_ said:

If he no dey fear,anka he would have stake higher…amg ni de3 s3 this no be money

"Can't the match be replayed": GH man asks after losing ¢6k bet on Black Stars

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian man lamenting after the Black Stars failed to beat Mozambique has gone viral online.

The man said he was pained because he placed a bet on the Black Stars to pick up all three points in their final group stage game.

Many people who thronged the comment section in the video accused some players who performed poorly in the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh