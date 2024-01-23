Retired Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan made a subtle Instagram post reacting to the results of the game between Ghana and Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON

He posted a cartoon video of a stone man preventing a giant rock from crashing into a castle, and he gently rolled it into the sea

Many people have reacted to the video as they read meanings into it

Africa's top scorer Asamoah Gyan has subtly reacted to the final group stage game between Ghana and Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Asamoah Gyan reacted to the Ghana v Mozambique game. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan reacted to the game between Ghana and Mozambique

Retired Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan took to his Instagram feed to share a cartoon video which has many people reading meanings into it.

The video comes a day after Ghana and Mozambique drew in their final group stage game at the 2023 AFCON at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara stadium.

In the cartoon video, a giant rock was rolling and was on the verge of crashing the castle when a giant stoned man rushed and held it. Bryan Adams' 1993 hit song Please Forgive Me was the background song which sparked emotions.

At the end of the video, there was a message which read,

Lesson: learn to be grateful and appreciate those that are around you.

Below is the social media post by Asamoah Gyan on the game between Ghana and Mozambique.

Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan's post reacting to Ghana versus Mozambique game

Many people hinted that Asamoah Gyan's post was a reaction to the game between Ghana and Mozambique. Others also jokingly noted that many others might not understand the connotations of the post.

david.mills99 said:

We understand am simple kraa

supersaiyanmakaveli said:

That's literally what u did for this country and they slandered you for it, the best striker of our generation

nanakwakuwhyte said:

There will never be another Baby jet period

real_lewa said:

If you know you know

international_sammy said:

Opana dey communicate something low key oo. Baby Jet moves be that o

kwasi_yesu said:

We already understand

merries437 said:

Deep thinkers will understand

osmanmemuna52 said:

Legend we are truly sorry forgive us wae

awakening_fit said:

Chale this is for those who’re matured here cos ei

"I'm out of words": An emotional Kudus says after grabbing MOTM award

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus was short of words during his post-match interview after he grabbed the Man of the Match plaque.

His sad emotions stemmed from the Black Stars drawing in their final group stage match against Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Many people in the comment section of the video were touched by his actions and words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh