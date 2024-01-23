Mohammed Kudus impressed many football fans with his AFCON debut against Egypt in which he scored two goals

His explosive performance in the Black Stars' final group against Mozambique also contributed to the team's second goal

The player's two-game stint has earned him a new milestone as the highest-rated player in the tournament so far

Mohammed Kudus was nursing a hamstring injury when Ghana played its opening AFCON game which ended with a 2:1 scoreline in favour of Cape Verde.

The 23-year-old midfielder played his first-ever AFCON game against Egypt and scored twice earning him significant praise from fans.

The Black Stars' round-of-16 qualification chances currently hang by a thread but Mohammed Kudus's performance has placed him ahead of several established players.

Mohammed Kudus gets a high rating at AFCON Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

WhoScored adjudge Kudus as the highest-rated player at AFCON

Mohammed Kudus's two goals in Ghana's AFCON group game against Egypt earned him the Man of the Match award ahead of more experienced EPL colleagues like Mohammed Salah and Jordan Ayew.

The West Ham star won the Man of the Match award again in Ghana's final group game against Mozambique. His stellar efforts gave Ghana its second penalty in the game which was converted by Jordan Ayew.

In total, Mohammed Kudus has played two games for the Black Stars and has scored two goals at his first-ever AFCON tournament.

According to WhoScored.com, the player has a rating of 8.28 making him the highest-rated player so far at the ongoing AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus's AFCON ratings

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Mohammed Kudus's ratings.

@kvng_quofi_ said:

Played just 2 matches but a spurs fan dey Ghana here dey hate on am cos he doesn’t like that this guy is soo good. Smh and you want me to go back and forth with you? Smh

@ClinicalKudus commented:

They let him down

@CFCteck reacted:

KudusDream. It's not over till it's over.

@efo_phil noted:

Start boy in a wrong generation of dancers we call footballers.

@mash_233 added:

After only 2 games in a dysfunctional team.

Adebayor hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adebayor had expressed his love for Mohammed Kudus after his explosive goals against Egypt.

The Togolese legend called Kudus's potential for the Ballon d'Or and plans to assist him in achieving this goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh