Actor Yaw Dabo, in a video, was sharply dressed in an all-black funeral attire as he hilariously danced to the sounds of traditional drums

The funny actor did the popular traditional Kete dance but did not do it to perfection

Peeps dropped laughing emojis in the comment section of the video as they found his attempt at doing the dance hilarious

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, known for his role in numerous Kumawood movies, recently delighted his fans on TikTok with a humorous dance video. In the video, the actor was seen wearing a stylish all-black funeral attire while energetically dancing to the beat of traditional drums.

Ghanaian Actor Yaw Dabo doing the Kete dance Photo Source: yawdabo_tv

Source: TikTok

Yaw Dabo showcased his dance skills by performing the popular traditional Kete dance. However, his rendition was far from perfect, which added an extra layer of hilarity. As he attempted the dance moves, he stumbled and missed a few steps, which only served to make his followers burst into laughter.

The TikTok video quickly gained attention, with viewers flocking to the comment section to express their amusement. Many users dropped laughing emojis to show their appreciation for Yaw Dabo's funny attempt at the traditional dance. The actor's infectious energy and enthusiasm in his performance won over the hearts of his fans, who could not help but join in the laughter.

Why the Kete dance is popular

The Kete dance holds a significant place in Ghanaian culture and has been performed for generations. This traditional dance form originated from the Akan people, one of the largest ethnic groups in Ghana, and is deeply rooted in their customs and traditions.

Dating back to ancient times, the Kete dance was originally performed on special occasions such as festivals, weddings, and funerals. It served as a form of storytelling, communication, and celebration within the community. The dance was often accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, creating an infectious and lively atmosphere.

Hajia Bintu does Kete dance

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu attended a funeral over the weekend, where the TikToker showcased her impressive Kete dance moves.

Hajia Bintu was dressed in a stunning black and red funeral attire and stood alongside an energetic young man who joined her in the dance.

Her followers on TikTok were thoroughly impressed by her dancing skills and took to the comment section to express their admiration

