Black Stars defender, Denis Odoi has expressed disappointment over the performance of the senior national team in their game against Mozambique at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Owuraku Ampofo, the 35-year-old when quizzed to sum up the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON simply responded saying it was disappointing.

Denis Odoi reacts to Black Stars draw Photo credit: @GhanaBlackStar/X

Describing the goals Ghana conceded against Mozambique as stupid goals, Odoi indirectly aimed a dig at the Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori by accusing the Orlando Pirates third choice goalkeeper for gifting the opponents a goal.

"It's just about the goals we conceded there is stupid, stupid mistakes, if you give away the balls like this, you cannot compete.

At the time of writing the report, the video which had raked in over 1000 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comments made by Denis Odoi

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared the opinions about the comments made by Denis Odoi

Nsiah Stephen indicated:

I think the coach is very linient to the players and that there is a pressure on the coach to pave ways for others also to play hence he made silly changes.

Nartey Addo Gabriel commented:

The coach is not a good coach, he doesn't know how to win competition.we all saw Milovan ,he will score only one goal yet he will win

Micheal Kese stated:

Tall goalkeeper like this but can’t grab ball once unless he “points” it .

Qoly Rap Musiq wrote:

Bad luck captain in the history of black stars

Beauty Liverpool wrote:

We re sick n tired of Dede ayew the goalkeeper n salisu! Ahhh! It's very painful oo bro! Kurt okraku needs to resign! He doesn't know anything about football! !!!

Journalist calls out Chris Hughton

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry has lashed out Chris Hughton after the 2:2 draw against Mozambique in their last group game at the AFCON.

He hurled insults at the coach and his technical team as they made their way out of the stadium, accusing them of incompetence.

Owusu Jerry's attack has sparked mixed reactions from the public.

