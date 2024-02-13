Some Things We Do For Love cast have come together to bid farewell to their late colleague Vincent McCauley

McCauley, who played the role of Max in the TV series, passed away in January after reportedly suffering a brain tumour

Photos shared by Adjetey Anang show him, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, and others at the ceremony

There was a big reunion as Things We Do For Love stars came together to bid farewell to their departed colleague, Vincent McCauley Jr.

McCauley, who played the role of Max in the popular TV series, was reported dead on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The Things We Do For Love cast bid farewell to their late colleague, Vincent McCauley Photo source: @adjeteyanang

Source: Instagram

Cause of Vincent McCauley's death

At the time time, the news of his death broke, and there was little information as to what might have happened to him.

But actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah revealed the cause of death of the actor.

According to Naa Ashorkor, McCauley, one of the leading stars of Things We Do For Love and its sequel YOLO, suffered a brain tumour.

Jackie Appiah and others mourn McCauley

Weeks after his death, McCauley's colleagues came together to say their goodbyes to him. Adjetey Anang, known as Pusha in the series, shared photos of the cast mourning McCauley.

The photos showed Majid Michel, known as Shaker in the series, Jackie Appiah, known as Enyonam, Sena Tsikata, known as Marcia, and other stars present.'

Sharing the photos, Adjetey Anang wrote:

Some cast of #thingswedoforlove reunite to bid Vincent "Max" farewell as we celebrate & thank God for his life. "Marcia, Enyonam, Kofi Nsiah, High priest, Killer, Lorenzo, Aluta, Shaker with Unco Victor(Yellow Cece)

Watch the photos below:

Ghanaians get nostalgic over the photos of Things We Do For Love

The photos triggered reactions from Ghanaians who felt nostalgic about the Things We Do For Love cast.

ofienipa_ said:

Soo soo emotional back in the days sweet memories rip Max

nanakwameike said:

God bless you guys..you made our childhood soo memorable..RIP MAX

dee_ansu said:

Marcia, she didn't change at all.. still beautiful

iam_sey2 said:

Generations will forever remember you guys. U made marks in peoples heart ❤️ that can never be forgotten. Ivan Quarshiega really put up a cast.

McCauley at funeral of Things We Do For Love colleague Lois

The death of McCauley comes just about two years after another former Things We Do For Love star, Marleen Hutchful Mensah, died.

Marleen, known as Lois in the series, was buried after a solemn ceremony in Accra on Thursday, January 27, 2022, just a few days after news of her passing emerged.

The burial ceremony saw many of the cast of the hit TV series come together to mourn their late colleague.

Source: YEN.com.gh