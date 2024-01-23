A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting after the Black Stars failed to beat Mozambique has gone viral online

The man said he was pained because he placed a bet on the Black Stars to pick up all three points

Many people who thronged the comment section in the video accused some players who performed poorly in the game

A Ghanaian man who placed a bet on the Black Stars could not hide his pain after the team failed to win against Mozambique at the AFCON.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man @trouble_carlos who is resident in the UK right after Ghana drew to Mozambique took to TikTok to lament over the poor performance of the team.

Man loses bet on Ghana match Photo credit:@trouble_carlos/TikTok

He screamed in pain as he revealed that he placed a 400-pound bet on the Black Stars team to defeat Mozambique and was hoping the team do just that.

At the time of wiring the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video lamented over the poor performance over after the Black Stars team.

princessgold Beauty stated:

$30 000 for one player? the government shd use it to help the poor.

Akua added:

Someone said we are coming home first thing tomorrow morning, is it true

_Balor stated:

the keeper is part . the ball dey go goal kick then u touch the ball.

Kudus cries after Ghana game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus shed tears after the team drew with Mozambique in the final game in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder was accompanied by two members of the technical team of the Black Stars as they passed through the mixed zone and walked into the dressing room.

The men were seen consoling Kudus after Ghana drew, 2:2 with Mozambique in the final game at the group stage of the 2023 AFCON which was a determining factor in their place in the round of 16.

