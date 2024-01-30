Lil Win has begun building a boarding house facility for his school, Great Minds International School, sharing videos of his project

In some videos he shared on his TikTok page, construction was underway, and the mega facility was already taking shape

In the comments section, many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for his hard work and prayed for God to keep blessing him

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has embarked on a new project to improve his school, Great Minds International School. The school, which he founded in 2019.

Lil Win recently shared some videos on his TikTok page, showing the progress of his latest venture, which is building a boarding house facility for his school. The videos revealed that the construction was underway and the mega facility was already taking shape. The boarding house, which is expected to be completed soon, is likely to accommodate students from different regions and backgrounds who wish to enrol in the school.

The actor seemed excited as he walked around the building site and supervised the artisans as they worked earnestly on the important facility.

In the comments section, many Ghanaians praised Lil Win for his hard work and prayed for more blessings to go his way.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Oteng Isaac410 said:

Good Job bro keep doing good things like this always

More blessing wrote:

may Allah bless you more and more and guide you any ur step more blessing

Ofori Isaac reacted:

Congratulations boss more blessings we pray for you

Nero king wrote:

Mr Nkansah may the good Lord protect n bless you. For your support and contribution to society. stay bless bro.

Lil Win eats banku

In another story, Lil Win, in a funny video, ate banku and soup and bitterly complained about the Black Stars.

He was not pleased about the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON, who currently have only one point in three games.

Lil Win hilariously wept while eating the meal and sparked reactions in the comments section of the TikTok video.

