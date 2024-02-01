A Ghanaian barber shared photos of his new shop and said he made GH¢100k in 2023 and used the funds for the new shop

The barber started his barbering business with GH¢ 120 way back in 2014 and built his business from the ground up

He shared the photos on his X (formerly Twitter) and added that the country was not hard, people did not want to get their hands dirty

Degree Barber, a Ghanaian barber who started his business with GH¢120 in 2014, has shared photos of his new shop and revealed that he made GH¢ 100k in 2023.

Ghanaian barber, Degree Barber and his new shop Photo Source: Degreebarber

The barber took to his X account to share his inspiring story and show off his new barbering salon, which he said was funded by his earnings from last year. He said:

Almost 100k from Barbering in December 2023. Well!!! All that money went back into the business in the first week of January. All this started with 120gh in 2014. Ghana never cast. People are just too shy to get dirty.

He also added that the country was not hard and that people did not want to get their hands dirty. He encouraged other young people to pursue their dreams and not give up.

His post has gone viral on X, with many Ghanaians congratulating him on his success, while others were not too pleased with him, saying that people were too shy to get their hands dirty.

Degree barber sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

IBRAONEGH said:

Just thank God your business has grown don't try throw shade somebody

kofivava wrote:

Well done …..more success

Lesskay_1 asked:

you dey motivate we or shade we?

