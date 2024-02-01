A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting after relocating to Canada has gone viral online

The man said the nature of his job as a cleaner is very stressful and also demanding

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the man

A young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to Canada has got people talking after he opened up on his time in the North American country

Taking to TikTok, the young man who was spotted in a kitchen confessed that he does not feel the same excitement he once had when he first arrived in the country.

He lamented that the nature of his work as a cleaner is very demanding and tiring.

In a bid to show proof of what he was talking about, the young man zoomed in his camera on his colleague, who was busy cleaning baking equipment in the kitchen.

"Even at night we will be working. Now we have hurry up and finish it up because the workers will soon be here to start work," he said with a straight face.

The video of the young man expressing his frustration over the nature of his job has generated over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared different opinions in relation to the concerns raised by the man.

Whereas some urged him to keep working hard, others also encouraged him to consider returning to Ghana if the working conditions in Canada were unbearable for him.

Kingsleypriest commented:

Bro I don't want to think you are regretting but please be happy about it cause its still better than your home country

Reggy Green reacted:

My place where lm" l work 13hours Without Off day

Mega Bandex replied:

Add de money part of how u are gaining good money too

Tower builders Construction lt stated:

But u are getting a good pay for job done so done complain bro

black_tikets advised

Bro work smart in canada look for a forklifter job or learn welding for 6 months get your certificate and see your money change

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad also advised people who are lazy not to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

