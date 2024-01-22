Lil Win, in a funny video, ate banku and soup and bitterly complained about the Black Stars

He was not pleased about the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON, who currently have only one point in three games

Lil Win hilariously wept while eating the meal and sparked reactions in the comments section of the TikTok video

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has taken a swipe at the Black Stars for their poor performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a funny video posted on his TikTok account, Lil Win could be seen eating banku and soup while bitterly complaining about the national team, who have only one point from their first two games in Group B.

The Kumawood star, who is also a musician and a philanthropist, expressed his disappointment and frustration with the Black Stars, who lost 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with Egypt.

He said he had wasted his money and time to watch the matches, hoping for a better outcome, but was left heartbroken by the results. He also mocked the players for their lack of skills, teamwork, and passion, saying they were not fit to wear the Ghana jersey.

He then broke down in tears, sobbing uncontrollably while still eating his meal.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mama G said:

wezzy tell them next time ,we should take local player's because local player's will do well

mic_legend wrote:

so why are u eating with ur left hand? eiii weezy!!

Official Silent star commented:

Why your money finish

Kudus impresses in training

In another story, Mohammed Kudus, in a training video from the Black Stars camp, did an amazing skill ahead of Ghana's match vs Mozambique.

In the video, the talisman of the Black Stars jumped very high in the air and received a pass with an elegant touch.

Ghana plays Mozambique in their last Group B game, which is a must-win if they are to qualify for the round of 16.

