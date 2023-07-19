Famous 4kings Lookalike Association has unmasked their newly recruited member on TikTok

The Ghanaian lookalike group has become notoriously known for their uncanny resemblance to some Ghanaian artistes in the industry

Robest, the King Promise lookalike, unveiled their new member, a D-Black lookalike

Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group, 4kings Lookalike Association, have unveiled a D-Black lookalike member grandly.

Earlier, the group announced open slots and asked prospective members to sign up and register with them to be recognised as celebrity lookalikes officially.

They revealed that new members were required to pay a registration fee of GH¢500.

Last Sunday, the group appeared on the Delay Show, revealing they intended to pursue the lookalike business full-time.

They added that their respective careers before launching into celebrity lookalikes did not pay.

In a video sighted on Robest, the King Promise lookalike's, TikTok page showed him grandly unveiling a fair-skinned young man in a room.

He was heard saying in the footage that his followers should help him welcome a D-Black lookalike.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the unveiling of D-Black lookalike by the 4 Kings Lookalike Association

The comment section was filled with hilarious reactions as some pointed out that the new member could easily be mistaken for a Duncan William's son's lookalike instead.

Nana Antwi commented:

But robest wagyimi oo tbh.

Yhaa Nyantakyiwaa commented:

Kleesoft washing powder dey the floor boss.

Kontrol_ commented:

So this man, too don enter the game

Servantemmanuel_1 commented:

Without wasting much time or waiting must time

life_with_kobby commented:

By now, King Promise seff regret say you they look like am

kwesi xo commented:

Looks more like Deewillz aka papi shiloo

Young man upset with KiDi tag warns people not to call him KiDi lookalike

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a young man with similar facial features like Ghanaian singer KiDi has reacted to the tag.

In a video on TikTok, he warned people to stop calling him KiDi lookalike because he doesn't want to be insulted.

Netizens reacted to the video with their opinions on the young man's remarks.

