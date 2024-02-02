Moesha has been reported to be going through a health crisis, and TikToker Carlos is the latest person to comment on the issue

According to Carlos, the issue was sad, but he wondered why the poor are the ones always asked to make donations when the rich get sick

It was reported on Wednesday, January 31, that Moesha was down with a stroke, with her brother pleading with the general public to donate

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boudong has been in the news lately for her alleged health crisis. According to reports, Moesha suffered a stroke after hitting her head on the floor at a party. Her brother, Ebito Boduong, confirmed the news and set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her treatment.

However, not everyone is sympathetic to Moesha’s plight. TikToker Carlos, who is known for his social commentary on issues, has expressed his opinion on the issue. In a video posted on his account, Carlos said that he was sad to hear about Moesha’s condition, but he questioned why the poor are always asked to make donations when the rich get sick.

Carlos added that he was not against helping people in need, but he felt that there was a double standard in society. He said that when ordinary people get sick, they have to struggle on their own, but when celebrities get sick, they get media attention and public support.

Carlos’s video has sparked mixed reactions from his followers and other social media users. Some agreed with his views, while others disagreed.

Carlos's view on Moesha's issue sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

OO EMMA said:

But what you are saying is true Paa ooo hmm

nanayaapimaa commented:

Me wey I never drive Range Rover before

Adwoapiesiediamond said:

The world is a cycle , we need to be nice , no one knows 2moro. Well said mr carlos

Dr Grace Boadu's funeral

In another story, a video of Dr Grace Boadu's relative reacting to the demise of his loved one has gone viral online.

He explained that the family has decided to have the funeral of Dr Boadu in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro.

Many people who reacted to the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family.

