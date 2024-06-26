Media personality Anita Akuffo turned many heads online when she slayed in red Asoebi and gele to celebrate the wedding of Nigerian singer Davido and chef Chioma, who tied the knot on June 25, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria

The seasoned broadcaster, in the caption, noted that she was joining the millions of fans around the world who were following the wedding on social media

Her Instagram post got many people laughing hard, while others drooled over how gorgeous she looked

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster and TV presenter Anita Akuffo got many people laughing hard when she dressed up and pretended to attend the wedding of Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma in Nigeria.

Anita Akuffo looks exquisite in photos. Image Credit: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo rocked an Asoebi to mark Davido and Chioma's wedding

The Media General presenter disclosed in the caption of her Instagram post that she was indeed joining the millions of Davido's fans around the world who would be following the wedding on social media.

She identified herself as the groom's distant cousin and concluded her caption with a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji to indicate that she was just playing around about being related to Davido.

This got many people laughing hard. She looked ravishing in her Nigerian-themed look, known as the Asoebi while displaying gentle dance moves in the video. She wrote in the caption below:

#chivido2024 online chapter fully activated‍♂️Distant online cousin of the groom

Anita Akuffo, who was slayed in a red Asoebi, wore headgear known in Nigeria as the gele, which matched the colour theme of the outfit.

Below is a video of Anita Akuffo slaying in her Nigerian-themed attire.

Reactions to the video of Anita Akuffo looking stunning in her Nigerian-themed outfit

The comment section was filled with laughter as many people laughed at her caption to the Instagram post. Others also highlighted the fact that she slayed the Nigerian-inspired look known as Asoebi.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from Anita Akuffo's Instagram followers:

unique_yeboah said:

Aaaah but you ate and left no crumbs beautiful Anita❤️

teikoh__v

You may be a June born I guess… cause the beauty is out of this world

gina__boakyemensah

Distant online niece of the groom

maamekwa

you looked beautiful on line cuz

strawberrycuteface

My Twinny ❤️❤️❤️❤️you are so beautiful

priceless_queeny

Sister of the bride ❤️❤️❤️❤️

vicamichaels

Aniiii Give us!!!

adusaesther

I was there some

the_gele_center

Representing Us Welll

A look inside the 2024 GN8 MPV gifted to Davido and Chioma on their wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper gave fans a tour of the luxury 2024 GN8 MPV gifted to Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma by GAC Motors Nigeria.

The presentation was done on the wedding ground on June 25, 2024, where the singer surprised his wife with their gift.

The gesture melted many hearts as they applauded the car company for the expensive gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh