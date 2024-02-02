Media personality, Cynthia Tima Kumkum has shared a romantic moment between him and his husband online

The newly wedded wife and media personality shared the video to commemorate February as the month of love

The video has caught the attention of several netizens who adore the new couple

Last year, renowned TV and radio presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah tied the knot with his handsome dark sweetheart, Dominic Duodo.

The couple whose wedding was one of the most talked about events seem to continue to show fans how happy their journey has been.

In a new video shared online, Tima Kunkum as she is known sought to usher her fans into February, the month of love.

Tima Kumkum chops love with his husband Photo Source:Instagram/Timakumkum

Tima Kumkum enters February with love

Tima and her husband have proven to be absolute love birds. On their wedding day, the couple shared a long kiss which took the internet by storm.

Tima Kunkum who danced in the rain with her husband on their wedding day shared a recent romantic video with a message to her sweetheart saying, "Cheers to us always my Love @dominic_duodu , I love you more than life itself and nothing is gonna change my Love for you."

The media personality leveraged the special moment with his husband to wish her fans a happy Valentine's Day.

Netizens react to Tima Kumkum's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the special moment between Tima and her husband.

afia_papabi1 said:

Na who say Love no sweet?!! Chai! Am jealous rough!

habiba_myz wrote:

See me blushing here on your behalf

iam_ohemaa_esther noted:

Hmmmmm this month ankasa it won’t sweet some of us oo ( single) .

queenemma1999 commented:

Happy new month sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nana_adwoagh1 added:

My fellow tress let's move to the forest

